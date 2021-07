If you'd told me during the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - as Denise Richards cried out, "Bravo, bravo" during every single dessert course, and Brandi Glanville crashed every Bucca di Bepo baby shower with photocopies of her own texts, and Lisa Rinna performed the worst The Chicks cover of all time - that one day in the not too distant future, the RHOBH editors would be casually juxtaposing the monumental 2020 election with the bombshell mid-season divorce filings of Erika Girardi, I would have called you a gaslighter, denier, doing anything to get yourself farther. Because I simply would not have been able to imagine that such a day could exist…