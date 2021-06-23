Cancel
Military

National Guard member honored for service during the election

By KLKN
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 9 days ago
A member of the Nebraska National Guard received a prestigious honor on Tuesday for his work during the 2020 election.

Technical Sergeant Andrew Cookston was given the "National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award,” something Secretary of State Bob Evnen had not given out during his three years of office.

"Honestly I'm at a loss for words,” said Cookston. “This is an extreme honor. All of the hard work and dedication put in didn't go unnoticed which is nothing that you ever go out thinking you want to get an award, but if I had to get presented anything this is one of the best awards you can be presented with."

Cookston helped keep the Nebraska Primary and General Election safe during the pandemic by getting Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizing cleaner to polling places.

He said while he's grateful for the award, he couldn't have done it without the help of the Deputy Secretary of State of Elections.

