Congratulations on your Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song. “Thank you. It’s still really crazy to me.”. You were nominated for the same category in 2019. How does it feel to get a second nod? “It feels like the best kind of déjà vu you can have. I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to have this happen twice. I feel really proud to have written this song with Bob [Hartry] and Daena [Jay] as well. They’re really incredible and I love working with them.”