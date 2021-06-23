The Blacklist Finale Sneak Peek: Red Has Some Surprising Words for Cooper

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you find yourself wondering about that (and understandably so), we’ve got more info within this piece!. Unfortunately, it’s not necessarily news you’re going to be thrilled to have. After the show delivered some bombshells in episode 20 and teased more coming up, it’s decided to go on a brief, one-week hiatus. It will be back next week at a special day and time — Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This will be the timeslot both for this episode (entitled “Nachalo”) and also the finale (“Konets”) set for June 23. It’s an interesting choice to move time periods for just two episodes, but perhaps NBC thinks they can get better ratings for them in this spot.