The Blacklist Finale Sneak Peek: Red Has Some Surprising Words for Cooper
Our sneak peek at The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale might not reveal Red’s real identity, but it does unveil a side of the crime boss that we’ve never seen before. In the exclusive clip embedded above, Red and Dembe return to the Post Office shortly after Red’s recent final showdown with Neville Townsend. Aram is there, too, with Get Well balloons for an on-the-mend Agent Ressler — and he’s so jovial about Ressler’s recovery and Townsend’s demise that he’s downright childlike, inhaling some helium off the balloons in his hand.tvline.com