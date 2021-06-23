Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Gets Slightly Worse Range Than the V-8 Stick-Shift Coupe

Mazda's electrification strategy is taking off, starting with the MX-30's arrival in the United States. Though we think the MX-30 looks pretty cool with its suicide rear doors and range extender engine, Mazda only plans to offer it in California at launch. Such a limited vehicle is hard to get excited over, but Mazda has other electric vehicles in the pipeline. The company's new SkyActiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture will arrive between 2025 and 2030, underpinning five hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, and three EVs. Among those three EVs, we expect at least one to be an electric Mazda CX-5.