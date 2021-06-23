Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Gets Slightly Worse Range Than the V-8 Stick-Shift Coupe
Ford just announced the official EPA driving range estimates for the high-performance GT versions of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E , surpassing initial range estimates. The EPA states that the standard Mach-E GT will travel up to 270 miles per charge, while the GT Performance is rated at 260 miles. Those ratings are up from Ford’s prior estimates of 260 miles for the base Mustang Mach-E GT and 235 miles for the GT Performance.www.roadandtrack.com