Welcome to the latest installment of my Rest of Season fantasy baseball rankings! I had initially intended on highlighting some of the important injury news from around Major League Baseball. But then I realized that if I wrote a blurb about each injured player, I would finish this article after the All-Star Break. So instead, I will turn my attention to two starting pitchers who have pleasantly surprised fantasy managers through the first three months of the season. Will they continue to dominate the Senior Circuit, or are they in for a cruel summer?