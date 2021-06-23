Kids In Mental Health Crisis Can Languish For Days Inside ERs

This week, after a decade of false starts and dead ends, we were able to evolve the beginning of a long term plan of mental health care and support for a kind, brilliant young person – one of my three sons. After a challenging decade, a person of great compassion has emerged who will, I believe, go forward with all he has been through — and may continue to go through — and be able to help and support others through the study and work he wants to do. Let me tell you how we got to this point.We all...