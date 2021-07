Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out during this last full week of Pride, making him the first active NFL player in the LBGT+ community. “I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” the DE said in a video message on Instagram. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.” Nassib stressed the importance of representation and visibility, saying that he hopes coming-out videos eventually become completely unnecessary.