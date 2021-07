In Lytton, Canada’s temperature record was broken on Tuesday when the mercury hit 49.6C (121F). Less than 24 hours later the small village in British Columbia was evacuated, with just minutes notice, as wildfires broke out. Public officials now say that most of the town’s homes and buildings have been destroyed, as well as the ambulance station and the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment. Some local people are still unaccounted for, as of Friday.There are a number of fires burning in the region which had been trapped under a “heat dome” for days, bringing blistering-hot temperatures. The BC...