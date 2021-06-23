Cancel
Scientists now have some ultra-prime targets to look for aliens

By Kiona Smith
Inverse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be too alarmed, but you can see Earth from more than 1,700 stars up to 300 light years away. You know, if alien astronomers exist. In a new study published Wednesday in Nature, two astronomers at Cornell University and the American Museum of Natural History took a look at stars within 100 parsecs (about 326 light-years) of the Sun to see which ones might be able to see the Earth through the transit method. And the results could eventually help us find life in space.

