John McAffee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his prison cell in Spain on Wednesday just hours after the country’s National Court agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges. The Spanish Justice Department said “everything indicates” McAfee, 75, took his own life.In a tweet sent a week before his death, McAfee lamented how his friends had “evaporated” due to their fear of associating with him. “I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,” he said.While the British-born cryptocurrency promoter first rose to prominence by releasing the first commercial anti-virus software, igniting what...