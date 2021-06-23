Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study Suggests COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be Needed

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpdVd_0ad8ves000

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- One dose of a two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is enough to protect previously infected people, but it's likely they and everyone with two doses will still require booster shots at a later date, a new study suggests.

That's because antibodies triggered through either natural infection or vaccines decline at about the same rate, the University of California, Los Angeles researchers explained.

"Our data suggest that a person who previously had COVID-19 has a huge response after the first mRNA vaccination and has little or no benefit from the second dose," said senior author Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics.

"It is worth considering changing public health policy to take this into account both to maximize vaccine usage and avoid unnecessary side effects," Yang said in a UCLA news release.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines trigger the immune system to produce antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Clinical trials showed that two doses of either vaccine provide about 95% protection against the virus, but the trials included few people who'd already been infected. Also, it wasn't clear how quickly antibody levels and strength declined.

To find out, the UCLA team measured antibodies in 28 people who'd never been infected and in 36 people soon after they recovered from mild or severe COVID-19.

In those who'd never been infected, one dose of either vaccine produced antibody levels similar to those in people who'd had mild COVID-19, and two doses resulted in levels similar to those in people who'd had severe COVID-19.

In people who had COVID-19 prior to vaccination, the first dose produced a strong antibody response similar to severe natural infection, but the second dose provided no additional increase in antibody levels.

The effectiveness of antibodies followed similar patterns, according to the study published June 23 in the journal ACS Nano.

It also found that after the second vaccine dose, declines in antibody levels in both groups were similar to what occurs after a natural infection, with an average loss of 90% within 85 days.

More research is needed, but these findings indicate that all vaccinated people will likely require booster shots, the study authors said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

SOURCE: University of California, Los Angeles, news release, June 23, 2021

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Healthday News#Acs Nano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Public Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Vitamin D deficiency exacerbates use and misuse of pain meds

Human health records indicate that people with low vitamin D levels are more likely to use and misuse opioids, so could normalizing vitamin D levels in at-risk populations help with this public health epidemic?. New research suggests a potential role for vitamin D supplementation in the opioid epidemic—something the Centers...
PharmaceuticalsThe Weather Channel

Oxford Research Suggests Greater Efficacy of Covishield Vaccine With Prolonged Gap, Booster Shot and Mix With Pfizer

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed an unprecedented pace of vaccine development, with multiple vaccine candidates zooming through regulatory checkpoints at a breakneck speed. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies are now working towards enhancing their efficacy to generate a better immune response by testing different inoculation regimes. For instance,...
Public HealthPhramalive.com

Altimmune To Halt Trials for Intranasal Covid-19 Vaccine

Maryland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Altimmune has announced that it will be discontinuing research into its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine following “disappointing” results. In a statement, Altimmune said that its AdCOVID investigation vaccine for preventing COVID-19 fell short of expectations after immunogenicity data exhibited very low immune responses in every parameter where...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Drug May Curb ‘Sluggish’ Thinking in Some Adults With ADHD

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Lisdexamfetamine reduces symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online June 29 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. In a randomized crossover trial, Lenard A. Adler, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Oral Transglutaminase 2 Inhibitor Beneficial in Celiac Disease

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with celiac disease, treatment with a selective oral transglutaminase 2 inhibitor (ZED1227) attenuates gluten-induced duodenal mucosal damage, according to a study published in the July 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Detlef Schuppan, M.D., Ph.D., from the Johannes...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Inflammation at IP Thumb Joint Common in Psoriatic Arthritis

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) more often have inflammation at the interphalangeal (IP) joint of the thumb compared to those with undifferentiated inflammatory arthritis (UIA), according to a study published online June 28 in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases. Ashish J. Mathew,...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exercising with a mask does not seem to limit actual exercise capacity, according to a research letter published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open. J&J Vaccine Guards Against Delta Variant, Company Says. FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Johnson & Johnson...
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Structural Changes Identified in COVID Alpha and Beta Variants – Suggests Need for Updated Vaccine Booster

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current COVID-19 vaccines won’t protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants’ “spike” protein, led by Bing Chen, PhD, at Boston Children’s Hospital, reveals new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Of note, it suggests that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Changes in Movement May Indicate Preclinical Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in daytime movement may be present in women before cognitive changes associated with Alzheimer disease, according to a study published online June 23 in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring. Lei Gao, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Research shows COVID-19-mRNA vaccine efficiency against coronavirus variants

A new Finnish study shows that 180 health care workers who had received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have very good antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune response was as strong against the alpha variant (formerly the UK variant) but was somewhat decreased against the beta variant (formerly the South Africa variant).