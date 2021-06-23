Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Woke Up A Trillionaire After Investing $20

The cryptocurrency market has recovered, and safetrading.today is popular again. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise again after Tesla went through difficult times as it stopped accepting bitcoins as payment. Why? Elon Musk announced that Tesla would continue to accept bitcoins if 50% of bitcoin miners use renewable energy sources. Since this announcement, Bitcoin has grown by 14% thus boosting the rest of the market. For this reason, we have listed 5 major cryptocurrencies to buy in June with renewed upward movement with the analysis of the SafeTrading team.