Metallica Announces 'Black Album In Black & White' Photo Book Due This Fall
The book includes never-before-seen, candids, portraits and live shots taken during the Black album sessions and beyond.www.iheart.com
The book includes never-before-seen, candids, portraits and live shots taken during the Black album sessions and beyond.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com