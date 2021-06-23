Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica Announces 'Black Album In Black & White' Photo Book Due This Fall

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The book includes never-before-seen, candids, portraits and live shots taken during the Black album sessions and beyond.

www.iheart.com
Community Policy
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Studio Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicriver1037.com

Metallica to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’s 30th Anniversary with reissue and star-studded covers

Metallica announced on Tuesday that the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a reissue of their 991 album, as well as a companion set titled The Metallica Blacklist, which will contain covers by 53 major recording artists. The band also announced that 100% of the proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will benefit 52 charities, split between the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation, and the charities selected by the artists who appear on the covers album.
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
Musictheprp.com

Metallica Announce ‘The Black Album’ Deluxe Box Set & Companion Covers Album “The Metallica Blacklist”, Hear Miley Cyrus, Elton John And More Cover “Nothing Else Matters”

Metallica‘s landmark 1991 self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘) will be receiving a special remastered expanded release on September 10th. The original studio version of that album has gone on to attain 16x multi-platinum status in the United States alone and spawned several of the band’s most popular singles, including the platinum-certified “Enter Sandman” and the gold-certified “Nothing Else Matters“.
Rock Musicbravewords.com

METALLICA Announce Remastered Edition Of The Black Album + The Metallica Blacklist Featuring 50+ Artists Interpreting Their Favourite Black Album Cuts

You knew it was coming, you’ve been patiently waiting, and finally The Black Album reissue is here. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, multiple formats will be hitting the physical and digital universe on September 10, and are available for pre-order now. Says Metallica: "Can you believe it’s been almost thirty...
Musicbleedingcool.com

Metallica Celebrates 30 Years Of The Black Album On September 10th

Metallica will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their mega-hit self-titled album on September 10th. A plethora of releases will be available, the centerpiece being the complete 12 track album completely remastered. Featuring classics like "Enter Sandman," "Sad But True," "The Unforgiven," and "Nothing Else Matters," the album is still the highest-selling album in history during the Neilson Soundscan era. Vinyl collectors can get the standard release or a mega-box set containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). Check them out below, along with details on a special release for charity.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
MusicNew Haven Register

Metallica to Drop 'Black Album' Box With 53-Song Tribute Set Featuring Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin

Metallica are giving their iconic 1991 self-titled album — known as “The Black Album” — the 30 th anniversary treatment with the usual remaster/ hardcover book / multiple live albums and DVDs. But most interesting of all is “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the album’s songs — with 100% of the proceeds going to charities — by a head-spinning array of artists that reads like a Pitchfork playlist: St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Mac DeMarco, Kamasi Washington, Rina Sawayama, and many more (see the full list of artists, covers and charities below.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Jason Isbell covers classic Metallica track for Black Album anniversary

Jason Isbell was 12-years-old when Metallica’s so-called Black Album was released - a pretty ideal age to appreciate hammer-of-the-gods hard-rock like that. Thirty years later, Isbell and his longtime backing band The 400 Unit have contributed a cover of one of the Black Album’s hits, shark-toothed dirge “Sad But True,” to “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track collection celebrating that Bay Area-based band’s bazillion-selling 1991 LP. On Twitter, Isbell wrote in his retweet of Metallica’s announcement of the project, “This sure was a fun day in the studio.”
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Juanes & JBalvin Take Part in Historical 'Black Album' Covers By Metallica

Hey Latin lovers, it's K Marie, A white girl in a Hispanic world! Did you hear about the new monumental Black Album, Metallica's Black List covers compilation? Holy moly, this is so good! It's an album that features 53 cover songs by a number of acts. And its not just artists like Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers taking part in it. But also incredible Latin artists like Juanes, J Balvin, Mon Laferte, José Madero, Ha-ash, and Rodrigo y Gabriela. The release of their 1991 self-titled LP, with also the compilation, will both be released on.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
Entertainment1029thebuzz.com

New AC/DC Photo Book Chronicles ‘Back In Black’ Tour

Coming in September and available now for pre-order, is renowned rock photographer Robert Ellis' latest book — AC/DC In The Black: Inside The Tour. Ellis, who has taken some of the most iconic photos in music history, has captured such legends as Queen, Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden, Van Halen, Genesis, the Scorpions, Prince, and the Who, both on and off then stage across the decades.
Drinksthemusicuniverse.com

Episode 92 – Metallica Blackened American Whiskey Distiller Rob Dietrich

In 2018, Metallica launched its own brand of whiskey called Blackened American Whiskey. In honor of the 30th anniversary of their iconic self-titled album, widely known as The Black Album, Blackened American Whiskey has released a limited edition The Black Album Whiskey Pack. A true collector’s item for both whiskey enthusiasts and Metallica fans alike, the pack features a 750ml bottle of Batch 114 finished with Blackened’s proprietary Black Noise sonic-enhancement process tuned to the songs of The Black Album. The pack also includes a collectible whiskey coin and the Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, featuring riffs of the classic whiskey “Snake Bite” drink created by some of today’s rock star bartenders from across the country, and named after James Hetfield’s Signature ESP Snakebyte Guitar.