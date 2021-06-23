Cancel
Advocacy Group Retains Lobbying Firm to Stop Flu Deaths

By Jon Gingerich
odwyerpr.com
 13 days ago

​Coalition to Stop Flu, an advocacy group dedicated to stopping flu deaths, has retained government relations firm LKB Strategies to lobby Capitol Hill on healthcare- and budget-related issues. Led by former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, Coalition to Stop Flu advocates for proactive federal policies and increased funding in an...

