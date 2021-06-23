Cancel
Owasso, OK

Throwback Tulsa: Owasso High School has delayed graduation at Mabee Center one year ago today

Tulsa World
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 700 more Owasso seniors lost out on many spring activities, but would not miss out on their graduation ceremony. One year ago today, delayed for more than a month, the school’s 2020 commencement exercises finally unfolded in split ceremonies at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center. Students in the first half of the alphabet walked across the stage in the afternoon session and the night session belonged to students in the second half of the alphabet.

tulsaworld.com
City
Owasso, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
#Owasso High School#Commencement#Graduation Ceremony#Mabee Center#Oral Roberts University#Covid
