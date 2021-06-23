Cancel
WATCH: Slovakian Goalkeeper Scores the Absolute Worst Own Goal In the Euro 2020s

By Colby Hall
mediaite.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakian goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka just scored the worst own goal in the Euro 2020, and one that may get noted as one of the worst own goals in UEFA’s European tournament history. The Newcastle keeper was trying to deal with a loose ball in his six-yard box by punching over...

