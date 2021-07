Three to four cups of coffee a day reduce the risk of fatty liver, cirrhosis and the like. Tasty prevention: Just a few cups of coffee a day can apparently reduce the risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis, fatty liver or liver cancer - by up to 20 per cent. A long-term study suggests this with almost 500,000 participants. She confirms earlier observations that coffee and decaffeinated coffee can protect the liver. However, it is still unclear which coffee ingredients handle this positive effect.