Cardinals achieve personal bests, records at state

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys and Girls State Track and Field Class 1A Meet was held at St. Michael-Albertville, Friday, June 18, 2021. Unlike previous years, the 2021 state meet had only timed finals, with no preliminary heats. The Cardinal girls finished in second place with 42 points, behind first-place Rockford, out of 71 high school teams competing. The Cardinal boys finished in fourth place with 34 points, behind Morris/Chokio-Alberta (42 pts), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (38 pts) and Perham 35 (pts). 81 boys teams were competing.

