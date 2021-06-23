Nashville Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season
Season highlights include fantastical family-favorites 'Peter Pan' and 'Nashville’s Nutcracker' at TPAC, iconic contemporary works and more. Fresh off their in-person performances at Ascend Amphitheater as the first performing arts organization in Nashville to return to live events, Nashville Ballet has announced their 2021-22 season, featuring a sensational lineup of in-theater performances and new digital releases that will appeal to a variety of audiences.nashvilleparent.com