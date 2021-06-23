Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Nashville Parent
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason highlights include fantastical family-favorites 'Peter Pan' and 'Nashville’s Nutcracker' at TPAC, iconic contemporary works and more. Fresh off their in-person performances at Ascend Amphitheater as the first performing arts organization in Nashville to return to live events, Nashville Ballet has announced their 2021-22 season, featuring a sensational lineup of in-theater performances and new digital releases that will appeal to a variety of audiences.

nashvilleparent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Twyla Tharp
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Ballet#New York City Ballet#Ballet Dancers#Nashville Ballet#Box Office#Tpac#Nutcrackera#The New York Times#James K Polk Theater#The Nashville Symphony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy