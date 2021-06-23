Cedars-Sinai Awarded $11.99 Million for ALS Clinical Trial

Newswise — Los Angeles (June 23, 2021) -- ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that damages nerve cells known as motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. It affects an estimated 16,000 people in the U.S. and is usually fatal within five years of diagnosis. There is no known cure and only limited treatments that may slow progression in a subset of patients.