How do firming and toning body creams work?

Does your dry hair need a boost of moisture? Perhaps something to bring your damaged strands back to life? Attaining silky smooth hair might be easier than you think. With a hydrating spritz of oil or a dollop of the best leave-in conditioner cream, your tresses will get the refresh they need with these hair repair products. Leave-in conditioner, also known as no-rinse conditioner, is easy to use and works wonders for all hair types. Applied to towel-dried, damp hair for best absorption, the hydrating cream or oil detangles, moisturizes, prevents frizz, and protects from damage. The type of hair you have—colored, damaged, dry, fine, or curly—will help narrow down which product is best for your head. Comb through the best leave-in conditioners below.