Earlier this week a monumental decision was handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States in the NCAA v. Alston case. This decision is -- potentially -- a return to the heart of the academic experience that students often forgo as they play their sports, including access to services that help them persist and earn degrees. The ruling should push campuses to address how colleges recruit, academically support and graduate athletes. In short, it’s time for institutions to live the rhetoric they use when describing the academic benefits of intercollegiate athletics for student athletes.