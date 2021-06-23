Cancel
Video Games

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart shows Sony's unrivaled commitment to accessibility

By Christopher Groux
Inverse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a stunning showcase for the PlayStation 5 and already one of the very best games of 2021. Given its high accolades from most major outlets, we’re here to make sure the experience is broadly playable for everyone — regardless of their physical ability or impairment. Sony has earned lots of favor in the differently abled community for the accessibility settings in first-party exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II.

