Ford Feeds Kids Peanut Butter Drive

Peanut butter is a food item loved by food banks and kids everywhere. Its protein-rich quality and amazing shelf life help food banks and schools feed underserved families during the school year. But over summer break, school holidays, and due to other stressed pandemic conditions that have postponed or cancelled many of these programs, these families will struggle to feed their kids. Together, we can get much needed food to those who need it most, all year long. There are several ways you can help.