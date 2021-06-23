Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Ford Feeds Kids Peanut Butter Drive

parentmap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeanut butter is a food item loved by food banks and kids everywhere. Its protein-rich quality and amazing shelf life help food banks and schools feed underserved families during the school year. But over summer break, school holidays, and due to other stressed pandemic conditions that have postponed or cancelled many of these programs, these families will struggle to feed their kids. Together, we can get much needed food to those who need it most, all year long. There are several ways you can help.

www.parentmap.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Nut Butter#Food Banks#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Nutritionthespruceeats.com

Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Struggling to find a breakfast that makes you feel good and tastes good? Trying to avoid eating breakfast meats and eggs in the morning? This chocolate peanut butter protein shake can be whipped up in your blender or smoothie maker in no time. It is packed with protein and oats to keep you full, satisfied, and healthy.
Food & Drinkslexiscleankitchen.com

Healthy Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

This easy Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie is the perfect creamy and flavorful on-the-go breakfast to add to your morning routine! It uses nutrient-dense ingredients and a little extra hidden veggie to make a healthy smoothie with all of that peanut butter and banana flavor! It’s is dairy-free, packed with healthy fats and so delicious.
Cupertino, CAsvvoice.com

Cupertino Teen Leverages the Power of Partnership with the Salvation Army to Feed Hungry Kids

At just 16, Prajval Sharma from Cupertino has already founded a nonprofit that leverages the power of partnerships to make sure hungry kids start the day with breakfast. Sharma, founder in 2020 of the nonprofit My Support for Kids Foundation (https://mysupportforkids.org/), partnered with the Salvation Army in Santa Clara to provide 100 bags filled with breakfast cereal and snacks to feed and please hungry kids in local families.
Tyler, TXKTRE

No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - (KLTV/KTRE) - This pie is perfect for peanut butter lovers! Easy to make, no need to turn on the oven, and nice and cold! Enjoy!. 1 eight-ounce package lowfat cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter 2/3 cup powdered sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3 cups whipped cream, plus more for topping Mini-peanut butter cups for topping, if desired.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Easy Vegan Peanut Butter Frozen Yogurt

Beat the heat with this frozen yogurt made with smooth peanut butter, light agave, and soy yogurt. Best part? You can add any topping of your choice!. 1. Line a strainer or colander with cheesecloth and fill with soy yogurt. Wrap edges of the cheesecloth over yogurt until fully covered, and place strainer or colander over a pot deep enough to catch liquid and keep yogurt from sitting in moisture. Cover pot with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 8 hours.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

How PB2 Disrupted The Peanut Butter Category

Peanut butter is found in nearly every kitchen pantry. But with its high fat content and inherent “messiness,” this staple was missing the trend of people searching for healthier alternatives and higher protein. That is until the invention of powdered peanut butter by PB2. I sat down with Craig Entwistle, CEO at PB2 Foods, to learn more about how the brand is changing the peanut butter category and how they are approaching innovation in growing the business.
Cambridge, MAbakingbusiness.com

Global Organics debuts clean label peanut butter chips

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Global Organics is introducing clean label peanut butter chips. Made with four simple ingredients, including organic peanut flour, coconut or cane sugar, cocoa butter and salt, the inclusion is free from common food additives such as partially hydrogenated oil, corn syrup solids and dextrose, according to the company. Made without soy, dairy or artificial flavors and preservatives, the vegan-friendly chips are high in fiber, protein and potassium. They may be used in baked, room temperature and cold/frozen products.
Food & DrinksBHG

Banana Ice Cream with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, or Berries

In a food processor combine bananas, coconut milk, and vanilla. (It's best to use the bananas directly from the freezer without letting them thaw.) Cover and process until smooth. Serve immediately for a soft-serve ice cream. Or spoon ice cream into an airtight container. Freeze at least 4 hours for a scoopable ice cream. Store in freezer up to 1 week.
Food & DrinksThe Jewish Press

Peanut Butter Gluten-Free Cookies for Julie

Julie is one of our youngest clients. She is 20 years old and has celiac disease. Celiac is an immune disease triggered by consumption of gluten, which can be found in wheat, spelt, rye and barley. Ingesting even a small amount of gluten like crumbs from a cutting board can trigger damage to the small intestine.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Ritz Cracker Peanut Butter Sandwich Pops Are Perfect For Summer Parties

As temperatures rise and summer gets into full swing, the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven to bake. That’s why we love this recipe for marbled chocolate peanut butter cookies made with Ritz crackers. These little treats require no baking, and since they are decorated with red, blue and white swirls, they are perfect for July 4th celebrations!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Peanut Butter Chocolate Magic Bars Recipe

These peanut butter chocolate magic bars are must try this season! The creamy combination of chocolate and peanut butter creates magic in this dessert. Plus, it is very easy and simple to make…and what is most important – truly delicious! Try it:. Servings: one 8 by 8-in. dish. Ingredients:. 16-ounce...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Peanut Butter “Cheese” Ball Recipe

This big peanut butter “cheese” ball is creamy, peanut buttery and covered in peanut butter chips and chocolate chips for an amazing sweet spread/dip. It kind of reminds me of the taste of peanut butter cookie dough, combined with peanut butter cheesecake, so yeah its really good. It tastes great with pretzels, cookies, graham crackers, or whatever.
Food & Drinkshngnews.com

Kid-friendly summer snacking

(Family Features) — Summer sun means it’s time for warm-weather fun for kids of all ages, and all that activity and playing calls for snacks and hydration to recharge. Whether your children like to play poolside or take a bicycle adventure through the neighborhood, the right nutrient-dense foods can keep the fun going all day long.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

JIF Creamy Peanut Butter 16-Ounce Jars for just $1.65 each, shipped!!

Amazon has this 3-pack of JIF Creamy Peanut Butter 16-Ounce Jars for just $4.94 shipped when you clip the $1.44 e-coupon and check out through Subscribe & Save. That’s just $1.65 per jar, and this is a GREAT price for JIF brand peanut butter!. Note: Once your order ships, you...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Peanut Butter, Says Science

Peanut butter is a part of many people's all-time favorite snacks. However, it's possible that your daily dose of PB could be causing some unfavorable side effects. Below, we bring just four of these pitfalls to light so you know what to watch out for. And after, don't miss the 13 Best Peanut Butter Breakfast Ideas!
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JCPS keeps feeding kids, school or no school

School is out, but the Jackson County Public Schools School Nutrition Program is still on the lookout for mouths to feed. This summer it is offering free meals for children 18 years of age or younger. “We provide a hot lunch and a cold breakfast,” said Laura Cabe, Jackson County...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Mice plague: Using jeans, peanut butter and wine bottle, Australian farmer shares pest control trick

A farmer from Australia has shared a trick to dealing with the mice plague currently impacting the country, using only household items.New South Wales cattle rancher Glen Daley, 48, devised the solution that has culled hundreds of mice now and during a similar outbreak in 1984.Currently, the area is going through an infestation of mice and its farmers, like Mr Daley are coming up with ways to tackle it. Previous outbreaks have cost the farming industry over AU$100m (£55m), as the mice eat their way through crops. He says anyone can use his method by creating a hole in...
Recipesrecipes.net

Peanut Butter Pinwheel Candy Recipe

Treat your tastebuds to a nutty bite with this peanut butter pinwheel candy. These 5-ingredient sweets are made with mashed potatoes for a heavenly dessert. With an electric mixer, combine mashed potatoes, butter, and 1 cup of sugar. Add in remaining sugar, 1 cup at a time. Stir in vanilla.

Comments / 0

Community Policy