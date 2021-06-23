Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

South Korea eyes 2028 to launch 6G, Samsung leads the charge

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 10 days ago

It seems a little early to talk 6G technology when most of us haven’t even seen 5G, but here we are. Grant it, other countries are ahead of us in launching 5G, so it probably makes more sense there. South Korea is already eyeing 2028 to launch 6G, with Samsung leading the charge.

techaeris.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aju Business Daily#Terahertz#The O Ran Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Finland
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Country
China
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

Slam Eagle: South Korea Has a Very Special F-15 Designed for a North Korea War

On September 13, 2017 the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) test-fired a Taurus cruise missile in response to a North Korean ballistic missile test. In this video, you can see as an F-15K launch the boxy weapon, which plunges straight through the roof of a practice target, penetrating into the ground below before its main warhead detonates.
EconomyInsurance Journal

South Korean Insurtech Carrot Doubles Capital with $90 Million Rights Offering

Carrot General Insurance Corp., South Korea’s first digital-only insurance provider, announced that it has raised 100 billion won (US$88.7 million), which equals its founding capital raised in 2019. The Seoul-based digital non-life insurer was established through a joint partnership of big name investors: Hanhwa, SK Telecom, Hyundai Motors, Altos Ventures...
Cell PhonesFlorida Star

Mobile World Congress Names Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra As ‘Best Smartphone’

SEOUL, South Korea — The Mobile World Congress said smartphone maker Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G won the Best Smartphone award at the Mobile World Congress 2021 held in Barcelona, Spain. “The winner of the Best Smartphone Award is Samsung Mobile for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Congratulations,” the organization said in a tweet. The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade fair […]
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Samsung to launch Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos chipset

Samsung is planning to launch the Samsung S21 FE that was postponed for the last quarter of the year earlier. The postponement was planned due to the shortage of chips. The phone is expected to be out with Qualcomm. Snapdragon. 888 chips. The South Korean giant has changed a plan...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government launches 5G network building competition

Making a move that it hopes will fosters new research collaboration between international and homegrown players in the country’s public telecoms networks, the government has launched a £30m competition designed to turn the UK into a leading global destination for developing the next generation of 5G networks. The scheme is...
Technologyaithority.com

Hytera Launches 4G & 5G Solutions to Serve the MNO and Vertical Industry Markets

Hytera has introduced its new 4G/5G portfolio including its industry-leading HyXG O-RAN solution. HyXG forms a key part of Hytera’s total solution aimed at serving the MNO and vertical industry markets. It comprises DU board, O-BBU and a high-end Edge-Node. The online launch event was held on 29 June 2021 to coincide with MWC Barcelona 2021.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE and China Mobile jointly win “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Mobile have been awarded the “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award for their “ITU-T MTN Based Deterministic Slicing Network” at the fifth Future Network Development Conference held in Nanjing, China. SPN(Slicing Packet Network)/MTN(Metro Transport Network) is originally proposed by China Moible,...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy F22 is launching July 6th

We recently heard some more specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone and now we have details on when it will launch. Samsung has revealed that the handset will be launching in India on the 6th of July which is next Tuesday, they also confirmed some of its specifications. The specifications are slightly different to the rumored specs we heard about previously.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Qfora Announces the World's First Teddy Bear NFT Marketplace Launching in South Korea

In celebration of 120th anniversary of the teddy bear and 25th anniversary of Korea teddy bear, 'Teddy Bear NFT Marketplace Launching Ceremony' was held in South Korea. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Recently, Qfora has announced the world's first Teddy Bear NFT marketplace launching in South Korea. Korea Teddy Bear Association (President Myung Hee Won) and Korea Teddy Bear Co., Ltd. (CEO Han Seong Kim) hosted 'Teddy Bear NFT Marketplace Launching Ceremony' on June 10th at Qfora Building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Releted links on Korea Teddy Bear website .
Worldtelecoms.com

How stc helped Saudi Arabia become the Middle East’s new digital hub

The world has changed in a very short space of time with the global pandemic altering the way in which we think, behave and interact. Restrictions around the world have meant that now, more than ever, people have been relying on technology in their everyday life. Thanks to lockdowns and social distancing, demand for mobile and Internet gaming has risen considerably and TV and online streaming services have surged. As we depend more and more on technology it’s vital that telecommunications companies are able to provide their customers with the high-speed Internet connection to cope with the increased demand – enter 5G. stc has been showcasing its advanced 5G technology at MWC Barcelona 2021, the world’s leading mobile technology event that’s attended by over 750 networks and 400 companies presenting the latest innovations. Guests have been enjoying over 250 conference and keynote sessions, of which stc’s GCEO Eng. Olayan M. Alwetaid spoke on the topic of sustainability within the ICT industry.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Tech in APAC - June 2021

In this edition of Tech in APAC, we begin with Australia, where we had the chance to interview the chief data officer of Macquarie Bank who shared some interesting insights on how the bank is leveraging data analytics. As some of you may know, banks have been one of the...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE and China Mobile complete large-scale commercial deployment of AIVO3.0 digital operation

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and the Shandong branch of China Mobile have completed the large-scale commercial deployment of the AIVO3.0 digital operation solution, with the three-dimensional intelligent insight into networks, services and users. The solution has comprehensively improved user experiences and enhanced digital operation capabilities. Based on the VMAX platform,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

South Korea's Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer price inflation slowed in June but remained above the central bank's target for the third straight month, data from Statistics Korea showed on Friday. Consumer prices grew 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.6 percent increase seen in May and the economists' forecast...
Worldthepaypers.com

'Mir' to become available in South Korea

BC Card, a South Korea-based payment processing company, has affiliated with NSPK, a Russia-based payment company, to process card payment of ‘Mir’ system in South Korea. Thanks to the cooperation, Russians who visits South Korea will be able to use their own ‘Mir’ credit or debit card on BC Card’s 3.2 million merchants in South Korea.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Samsung takes back smartphone market share from Apple in South Korea

Samsung controlled 67% of South Korea's smartphone market during the first quarter of 2021, according to analyst firm Counterpoint Research on Wednesday. The 67 percentage points are a 3 point increase from the 64% during the same period last year, and a 9 percentage point jump from the previous quarter's 58%.
Business9to5Mac

Apple loses some of its market share to Samsung in Korea

When Apple released the iPhone 12 line last September, the company was able to take some of Samsung’s market share in South Korea. Now, a report says the Android maker was able to take back some of its market share in its home country. According to a Counterpoint Research report...
Technologythefastmode.com

6G Terahertz Technology in the Horizon with Samsung's Latest Test

Samsung recently demonstrated the 6G Terahertz (THz) wireless communication prototype in collaboration with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). At the recent workshop on Terahertz communications at the IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC 2021), researchers from Samsung Research, Samsung Research America, and the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) introduced the potential impact that THz could have on next-generation 6G technology, demonstrating an end-to-end 140GHz wireless link using a fully digital beamforming solution.