The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team season preview with the Bowling Green Falcons. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown the Falcons roster and upcoming season. Will Matt McDonald get the passing game going with Bowling Green? Why are the Falcons not running a triple option offense? Is Scott Loeffler on the hot seat? Will the run defense be able to stop anybody? Can Bowling Green get the ball rolling in the MAC? We talk it all on this special Bowling Green edition of The College Football Experience.