The border closure due to the COVID-19 emergency gets removed to allow family members to meet in El Paso. On Saturday, officials allowed the border to open for the first time in more than a year for people categorized as “non-essential” to meet in person with relatives from the other side. Officials gave everyone three minutes to meet, greet and hug one another before returning to their side of the border. KDBC reports the Americans had to show proof of vaccination while the Mexicans had to show a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed to participate.