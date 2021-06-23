Cancel
Stocks

Energy Sector Continues To Lead US Stocks By Wide Margin In 2021

capitalspectator.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in the conventional energy sector may be destined for dinosaur status as the shift to renewables marches inexorably on, but that hasn’t stopped Big Oil from leading US equity sectors this year. Using a set of ETFs to track performance shows that traditional energy stocks remain far and away...

www.capitalspectator.com
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
StocksZacks.com

5 Top Performing Banking ETFs in 1H21

The banking sector has had an impressive run in 2021 so far after a tough 2020. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index has surged 24.1%, year to date, compared with the broader S&P 500 Index’s rally of 15%. Notably, improving prospects for the space amid the rebounding U.S. economy are gaining increased investor attention.
Stockscapitalspectator.com

Risk Premia Forecasts: Major Asset Classes | 2 July 2021

The expected risk premium for the Global Market Index’s (GMI) resumed an upward drift in June, rising to an annualized 6.0%. That’s up fractionally from 5.9% in the previous month. The forecast, which reflects the long-run outlook for GMI’s return over the “risk-free” rate, is still well below the realized risk premium in recent history, based on trailing 10-year annualized results.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks With Big Potential Gains Help High-Beta Play Beat The Market

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Little Changed This Afternoon

Energy stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF both climbing about 0.1% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a less than 0.1% gain while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling about 0.1%. Front-month West...
Businesskitco.com

Energy, mining lift TSX as investors look past dismal economic data

(Updates prices, sectors) July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, as investors looked past dismal economic data including a surprise trade deficit and a slowdown in domestic factory activity. * The energy sector climbed 0.6%, while the materials sector ,...
Benzinga

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 2, 2021

(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 148.92 1.01 0.68 12.0K. (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.00 0.19 0.34 82.5K. (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 82.97 0.21 0.25 2.3K. (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 127.39 0.32 0.25 721. (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector...
Stockscapitalspectator.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: 2 July 2021

Commodities, US stocks and bonds, rallied this week. Commodities led this week’s gainers: It wasn’t even close. WisdomTree Commodity (GCC) topped the performance ledger for trading through Friday, July 2 for our 16-fund opportunity set, which proxies for the major asset classes. There were other gainers, but GCC stole the show with a 2.2% weekly advance that left the rest of the field in the dust. For details on all the strategy rules and risk metrics, see this summary.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Ending Near Market-Leading Highs

Technology stocks extended their Friday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.6% this afternoon. In company news, CAE (CAE) was 0.4% higher after the simulations equipment company Friday closed on its acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' (LHX) military training business...
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Jobs report sends S&P 500 to seventh straight day of gains

* Tech leads S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Gold edges up; bitcoin, dollar slip, crude little changed. July 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. JOBS REPORT SENDS S&P...
Stocksetftrends.com

Growth Stock ETFs Gain after Goldilocks Employment Report

Growth stocks and related exchange traded funds climbed Friday after the monthly U.S. employment report reflected a rebounding economy. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report revealed non-farm payrolls increased by a more than expected 850,000 in June as companies raised wages and offered incentives to bring back millions of unemployed Americans. The unemployment rate still rose to 5.9% last month from 5.8% in May, Reuters reports.
StocksForbes

Invesco QQQ Trust And Vanguard Value ETF Among Top Monthly ETFs

What a first half of the year that was for markets. All major indices were well into the green, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling ahead at the very end of the half to outperform the S&P 500, or in other words, growth appears to be outperforming value yet again. Valuations have been highlighted by some as a concern, however the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus appears to be helping risk assets in 2021. Covid has largely been kept at bay, at least in the US, with the emergence of an incredible vaccination program going successfully. If you’re looking to de-risk some of those winning stocks, ETFs are a great option to diversify your portfolio and hedge against risks while still keeping some upside potential. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms are here to help and have identified several Top Buy ETFs for the month based on 90-day, 30-day, and 1-week fund flows.
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

On Friday, shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $433.25. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).