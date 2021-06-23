The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Demystified Gameplay Trailer

Bright Memory Infinite is a high-octane, first-person shooter made by a single developer at FYQD Studio and published by PLAYISM. This new trailer showcases the combination of guns and swordplay in lightning-quick battles against mythological beasts and futuristic soldiers while black holes tear the skies apart. In the year 2036, a strange black-hole-like phenomenon appeared in the skies all around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SSRO) sends out agents, including the protagonist Shelia, to investigate and stop rival factions from discovering dangerous secrets before they can contain them. Bright Memory Infinite launches on Steam via Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S later in 2021. It'll take full advantage of Xbox Series X|S hardware, and on PC will leverage NVIDIA RTX features like ray-tracing reflections and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).