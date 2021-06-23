Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album to Be Released Next Month

By Logan Blake
Spin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records announces a new 17-track album from the late rapper Pop Smoke, and is out on July 16. This will be the second posthumous album to be released by the recently deceased artist who died last year after he was shot at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

www.spin.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Smoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posthumous#Brooklyn#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

Belly Drops New Single “Zero Love” Featuring Moneybagg Yo

Distinguished rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Belly drops his third single release from See You Next Wednesday, “Zero Love” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The track exemplifies Belly’s unmatched pen game while rallying a series of reasons you need to be bringing something special if you’re coming to Belly’s table. The song follows the single and video release of “Money on the Table” featuring Benny The Butcher as well as “IYKYK”.
Musicthesource.com

T.I. Prepares to Release Final Album ‘Kill the King’

T.I. and his wife Tiny have been fighting sexual assault allegations for some time now after at least thirty women stepped forward claiming to be drugged and raped by the couple. The case that was built against the Atlanta couple has been dropped, however, the case in Los Angeles remains open.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Willow Smith Reveals The Title And Release Date Of Her Debut Pop-Punk Album

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time – during the first couple months of quarantine. It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre," the 20-year-old, who cites My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and Fall Out Boy as inspiration, said about "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" when it was released. ​“I realized that it’s not my voice that can’t sing this kind of music. I was afraid to sing this kind of music because I wasn’t sure what people would think.”
MusicKerrang

WILLOW shares new rock song, Lipstick, ahead of next month’s pop-punk album

Fresh from confirming the title and release date of her new album, WILLOW has shared a brand-new rock song, Lipstick. Heavier and more anthemic than April’s pop-punk tinged t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l featuring Travis Barker, WILLOW explains: ​“I just wanted to let loose with this album. I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time.”
CelebritiesNME

Pop Smoke’s manager updates fans on rapper’s next album

Pop Smoke‘s manager has given fans an update on the status of the late rapper’s next album. The 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed in February last year during a home invasion, less than two weeks after the release of his acclaimed ‘Meet The Woo 2’ mixtape. His first posthumous release, ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’, arrived in July.
MusicVulture

A New Pop Smoke Album Is on the Way

Congratulations to the borough of Brooklyn. A second posthumous album is on the way from the late drill icon, Pop Smoke. Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records announced the album with a trailer featuring footage of the 20-year-old before his death in February of last year. “I always knew I was going to be something great,” Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, says. The 17-track album is available for preorder now. Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon came out posthumously in late 2020. He’s also been featured on Migos and Polo G’s new albums, as well as on the soundtracks for Eddie Huang’s Boogie, which he also starred in, and F9. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon had several hits including “The Woo,” “What You Know About Love,” and “For The Night,” which is 4-times platinum. The woo returns on July 16.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former NIGHTWISH Singer ANETTE OLZON To Release Second Solo Album, 'Strong'

Former NIGHTWISH and current THE DARK ELEMENT vocalist Anette Olzon will release her new solo album, "Strong", on September 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and video, "Parasite", is available below. "'Parasite' is a song about those who create disaster in this world with their lies, their schemes,...
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album is Coming

We finally have some specific details about Pop Smoke’s upcoming album. The album will be released on July 16th. A teaser video featuring some of Pop Smoke’s life moments was released to promote the date. Rico Beats and Pop’s other manager, Steven Victor, have been working hard curating the new music. According to Rico, the project is 95 percent done.
MusicNorristown Times Herald

Pop Smoke's family praise Travis Scott for Dior tribute

Pop Smoke's family "appreciate" Travis Scott's tribute to the late rapper in his Dior collection. The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker has paid homage to the Brooklyn drill legend - who was murdered in Los Angeles in February 2020 - by designing a white top featuring his face and the lyrics to Smoke's aptly titled single, 'Dior', for his men's spring 2022 collection, Cactus Jack Dior, for the French fashion house.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Trent Reznor + Atticus Ross to Produce Pop Star Halsey’s Next Album

Though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross teased they'd be getting back to work on new Nine Inch Nails music right after their Oscar win for the Soul original score, it looks like another outside project is on the books as well. Both Nine Inch Nails and Halsey teased via social media on Monday (June 28) that they'll be working together on Halsey's next studio album.
MusicSpin

Poppy Releases New Single ‘Her’ With Stop-Motion Video

Today, the self-referentially named electro-pop star Poppy has released a new single called “Her.” Coming as the third notable release from the artist in a prolific past five weeks, the single was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Air, St. Vincent). It’s accompanied by a dystopian video animated by stop motion director Chris Ullens (Rex Orange County, Lee Ann Womack).
Rock Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Pop-Punk/Post-Hardcore band RODERIK Release Second Single And Lyric Video For “You’ll NeverKnow”

Long Island, NY based pop-punk/post-hardcore band RODERIK, release their second single snd lyric video for “You’ll NeverKnow”. “In many ways, “You’ll Never Know” is a sequential follow up to our first single, “Save Me. Save Me” which was about my internal monologue during one of the most difficult times in my life. Whereas “You’ll Never Know” is about realizing I had to save myself, and reconciling with that. Only I could make the changes that were needed for me to be happy, but with change comes loss. “You’ll Never Know” is more focused on coming to the reality of my situation, and the grief that came with escaping it. Things that are good for us, in the long run, don’t always feel that great in the now, and this song is me trying to come to terms with that”, explains singer/songwriter Jake Anthony Salazar. (Photo by Matt Flood)
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Lil Yachty releases new song 'Love Music'

June 30 (UPI) -- Lil Yachty gets emotional in a new song titled "Love Music." The track features the rapper thinking back on someone he loved that he can't get out of his head. "All I ever heard was good things/ Good things about you and your ways/ All I...
Musichypebeast.com

Pop Smoke's Manager Confirms Late Rapper's New Project Is 95% Finished

Rico Beats, the manager of Pop Smoke, confirmed that the late artist’s new posthumous project is almost complete. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Rico Beats shared a photoshopped image of him, Victor Victor Worldwide‘s Steven Victor and Pop Smoke as Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan respectively. “Pop Album 95% loading the f$&k up!!!!” he wrote as the caption.