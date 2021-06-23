Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album to Be Released Next Month

Long Island, NY based pop-punk/post-hardcore band RODERIK, release their second single snd lyric video for “You’ll NeverKnow”. “In many ways, “You’ll Never Know” is a sequential follow up to our first single, “Save Me. Save Me” which was about my internal monologue during one of the most difficult times in my life. Whereas “You’ll Never Know” is about realizing I had to save myself, and reconciling with that. Only I could make the changes that were needed for me to be happy, but with change comes loss. “You’ll Never Know” is more focused on coming to the reality of my situation, and the grief that came with escaping it. Things that are good for us, in the long run, don’t always feel that great in the now, and this song is me trying to come to terms with that”, explains singer/songwriter Jake Anthony Salazar. (Photo by Matt Flood)