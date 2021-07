Are Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson battling over box office numbers? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. The most recent edition of OK! asserts that there’s still “bad blood” between Ryan Reynolds and his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “They’ve always been fiercely competitive when it comes to their careers.” Johansson’s highly anticipated Marvel film Black Widow hits theaters July 9, while Reynold’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy is due August 13. Now that both actors have their own films this summer, their rivalry is “heating up.”