New Wayne County program will give clients facing eviction secret weapon — for free
A public defender office in Wayne County is adding to its roster of services a new program to help criminal defense clients avoid eviction. The Neighborhood Defender Service of Detroit announced the launch of its Eviction Defense Practice slated to begin this fall, as housing assistance in the COVID-19 pandemic remains a top need. The goal is to help people who can't afford legal services to fight eviction, right alongside criminal defense.www.freep.com