Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel''s Avengers Patch Fixes PS5 IP Address Glitch

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Avengers players who happen to be playing on PS5 can safely stream the game once more, as Cyrstal Dynamics has released a new patch for the game that fixes a sudden and problematic issue. The issue popped up as of the last patch, which kicked off the Cosmic Cube content and resulted in players' personal information being displayed on-screen on PS5. That information included the IP address and the username of the player, but the good news is that the issue has been fixed as of today's Patch 1.8b, which has been published on PS5. The official Marvel's Avengers account revealed the patch is live, and you can see the post below.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Xbox One#Ip Address#Cyrstal Dynamics#Ip#Playavengers#Super Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Glitch
Related
Comicsplayer.one

Marvel’s Avengers Now Faces the Threat of the Cosmic Cube

A new major threat is arriving and once again it’s up to Marvel’s Avengers to put a stop to it. This time it’s in the form of the Cosmic Cube at the hands of none other than Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini. It all begins tomorrow, June 24, until July 8.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When will Black Panther be available in Marvel’s Avengers?

After receiving two bow-and-arrow heroes in a row in Marvel’s Avengers, players are undoubtedly eager to see the roster continue to expand. A March presentation from Square Enix revealed that T’Challa, the Black Panther, will be the next playable hero. Black Panther will arrive alongside a massive free content update called War for Wakanda. But when will this expansion release?
Video GamesPolygon

Marvel’s Avengers bug reveals players’ personal information

Marvel’s Avengers was updated on Tuesday, with new content added to Crystal Dynamics’ ensemble beat-’em-up. The patch also has one serious and potentially dangerous issue: Some players’ IP addresses are being shown on the screen. The update went live Tuesday morning, and players have reported this problem to the studio...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Avengers displaying PS5 players’ IP addresses after update

Avengers is currently displaying the IP addresses of PS5 players after a recent update. Developer Crystal Dynamics has said it’s aware of the issue and will soon issue a hotfix to address the problem. The update went live earlier today (possibly even late last night here in Australia), with PS5...
WWENME

‘Bloodborne’ and ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ top most played PlayStation Now games

Sony has confirmed the most played games across its PlayStation Now streaming service for Spring 2021. As confirmed via Sony Interactive Entertainment senior manager of games services content Adam Michel (via the PlayStation blog), data was calculated from March 1, 2021 to June 1, 2021 to reveal which games received the most activity during this period.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Marvel’s Avengers update introduces new villain event Cosmic Cube

Square Enix has revealed that the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers update contains a huge new danger for players to face: Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini’s Cosmic Cube. The Avengers discovered the threat of a sinister new weapons project being performed by AIM and Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini during the events of Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Marvel’s Avengers Doxxes Entire Player Base

In the world of live service games, the one phrase you never want to have to say is ‘Please stop streaming out game’. And yet that is just what Crystal Dynamics had to tell the streamer base for their live service game Marvel’s Avengers. Today marked a major patch for...
Video GamesComicBook

New Marvel’s Avengers Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Marvel's Avengers patch is out today and it includes a number of fixes and updates. As far as new features go, Marvel's Avengers V1.8.0 includes the teased Cosmic Cube Event, updates to Mega Hive, and more. This is just the latest step on the video game's roadmap to the Black Panther expansion, War for Wakanda, which is set to release in August. As usual, there will probably be a few bugs introduced in the new update that the developers will then go on to fix in the next while introducing new ones and so on.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.000.017 June 23 Rolled Out

Crystal Dynamics has released the Marvel’s Avengers update 1.000.017 June 23 patch today, and this is for the major security issue wherein players’ IP addresses were shown on screen for everyone to see! This patch isn’t available on PS4, and is not to be confused with yesterday’s Cosmic Cube Event update that brought in the security issue.