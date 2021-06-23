Marvel''s Avengers Patch Fixes PS5 IP Address Glitch

Marvel's Avengers players who happen to be playing on PS5 can safely stream the game once more, as Cyrstal Dynamics has released a new patch for the game that fixes a sudden and problematic issue. The issue popped up as of the last patch, which kicked off the Cosmic Cube content and resulted in players' personal information being displayed on-screen on PS5. That information included the IP address and the username of the player, but the good news is that the issue has been fixed as of today's Patch 1.8b, which has been published on PS5. The official Marvel's Avengers account revealed the patch is live, and you can see the post below.