It’s not an exaggeration to say that Tuesday’s draft lottery promises to be one of the most consequential in recent memory. In the NBA, rebuilds are often only as successful as the bounces you get on lottery night. As we’ve learned in recent years, there’s more than enough randomness with the flattened lottery odds giving more teams a real crack at the top four selections. Things get scarier when picks are traded and front offices are forced to wait and place their faith in the lottery process. This year, there are three early selections that could change hands and alter the fates of different franchises.