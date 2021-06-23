Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 71, Donte Harrington

By Damien Alambra
obnug.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, well, well. The 70s are almost done. Including today, we have two more to go. We are getting closer!—OL Donte Harrington. High School: San Clemente High School, San Clemente, CA. How’d he get to the Blue™?. This is the sixth time you’re seeing this but here it goes: flip...

www.obnug.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Clemente, CA
Sports
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#San Clemente High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Football
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLmwcconnection.com

Boise State Top 10 Players: #9

For the third consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will be previewing one player each week heading into the season. This week is number nine.
Boise, IDPosted by
247Sports

Washington TE Austin Terry commits to Boise State

Tumwater (Wash.) tight end Austin Terry is headed to the Blue Turf. Terry visited Boise State two weeks ago and on Friday afternoon, he announced his commitment to the Broncos. "After I took my visit there, I had a really good feeling about the place along with my parents feeling...
College SportsCard Chronicle

The Cardinal Countdown: 79 Days Until Kickoff

When the Cards don’t have an athlete wearing the days corresponding jersey number in 2021 I’m going to drop a quick stat, a “did you know” or maybe even a “you ain’t gonna believe this” below. You’re gonna need to click each day to find out what you get…. Did...
Hawaii StatePosted by
247Sports

Boise State Lands Fathers Day Commitment From HI Athlete Keenan McCaddy

Boise State got some good news on Sunday, first with the commitment of Hawaii native LB Kaeo Akana, followed shortly thereafter by another Hawaiian standout, Keenan McCaddy. McCaddy is a 6'4 180lb DB/WR from Moanalua High School in Honolulu Hawaii. He camped at Boise State recently and according to reports, blew away the competition and earned an offer right after the end of the camp. McCaddy didn't waste any time, committing just 4 days later.
College Sports247Sports

100-Day Bulldog Countdown: 77 Days - No. 77, OL Cordavien Suggs

Uncertainty covered football season back in the summer of 2020 as, for many months, many didn’t know if there would even be a season. The SEC ultimately pushed the season back but got a full year in despite cancelled games and postponements as well as half empty stadiums. 2021 is going to bring back a sense of normalcy, however.
Boise, IDMoore News

Boise State loses highly touted quarterback commit

Momentum from a few strong weeks on the recruiting trail slowed for the Boise State football team Thursday night when four-star quarterback Katin Houser decommitted following a visit to Michigan State. Houser, from Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco High School, originally picked the Broncos over Oregon State and Washington on...
Jal, NMABQJournal

Jal High OL Carreon verbals to Boise State

Jal High School offensive lineman Roger Carreon, arguably New Mexico’s No. 1 prep football prospect for the upcoming fall season, on Sunday night made a verbal commitment to Boise State. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle made the announcement on his Twitter account. “To all the coaches who believed in my ability...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Roster Countdown: 34 Robinson; 33 Bratton; 32 Lawson

Counting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: linebackers Quandarrius Robinson; Jackson Bratton and Deontae Lawson. 2020 season: Didn't see action as a true freshman. Redshirted while working with the scout team defense. What he brings to the table: Similar to classmate Chris Braswell in...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Roster Countdown: 31 Anderson; 30 Mwikuta; 28 Jobe

Counting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: outside linebackers Will Anderson and King Mwikuta and cornerback Josh Jobe. 2020 season: As a true freshman, Anderson started every game at jack linebacker, amassing 52 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss, seven sacks and a team-high eight quarterback hurries. Got a hand on a Notre Dame field goal attempt in Rose Bowl win over the Irish. Freshman All-America selection by 247sports.com and second-team All-SEC pick by the Associated Press. Defensive player of the week honoree by UA coaching staff following wins over Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and Notre Dame.
College Sportsbcsnn.com

App State Football Adds Experience with Grad Transfer CB Donte Small

App State Football has officially added transfer Donte Small, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced. Small, a cornerback from Union, N.J., started in 22 of his 23 appearances from 2017-19 for Morgan State, which did not compete in football during the 2020-21 calendar. As a graduate transfer from Morgan State, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers once the 2021 season begins.
Footballbigcountrypreps.com

COUNTDOWN TO TWO-A-DAYS: Albany Lions

Football is just around the corner, and we at BigCountryPreps.com are committed to bringing you the information you need to prepare for your favorite team’s season. We’ll be releasing our Big Country Preps Preseason Football Preview, the most comprehensive look at the upcoming Big Country football season anywhere, on Saturday, Aug. 14. But you won’t have to wait until then to sate your gridiron appetite.
Footballbigcountrypreps.com

COUNTDOWN TO TWO-A-DAYS: Hamlin Pied Pipers

Football is just around the corner, and we at BigCountryPreps.com are committed to bringing you the information you need to prepare for your favorite team’s season. We’ll be releasing our Big Country Preps Preseason Football Preview, the most comprehensive look at the upcoming Big Country football season anywhere, on Saturday, Aug. 14. But you won’t have to wait until then to sate your gridiron appetite.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Countdown to the Vikings Season Opener: 76 Days

The Minnesota Vikings season opener at Cincinnati is 76 days away. Fans are excited to watch this team again. Even being at training camp will be more exciting than usual given how last season unfolded. From 2006-2011 that number 76 was worn by Hall of Fame left guard Steve Hutchinson....
Footballbigcountrypreps.com

COUNTDOWN TO TWO-A-DAYS: Hico Tigers

Football is just around the corner, and we at BigCountryPreps.com are committed to bringing you the information you need to prepare for your favorite team’s season. We’ll be releasing our Big Country Preps Preseason Football Preview, the most comprehensive look at the upcoming Big Country football season anywhere, on Saturday, Aug. 14. But you won’t have to wait until then to sate your gridiron appetite.
Boise, IDKTVB

Boise State football: Appreciating 1996, and everything since

Today marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most important moves in Boise State history, the day the Broncos joined the Big West and became Division I-A in football. There was much anticipation for the 1996 season, but Boise State’s start as an FBS program didn’t go the way anybody expected. Beloved coach Pokey Allen left the team early in fall camp for alternative cancer treatment in Canada, and the Broncos became a ship without a rudder. They finished 2-10, one of only five losing seasons in school history, and Allen passed away at the end of the year. The freshmen and redshirts on that team who stayed would be rewarded with Big West championships and Humanitarian Bowl victories in 1999 and 2000, kicking off a remarkable run of success that continues to this day. It’s something that will never be repeated.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Why Boise State Has To Pay Their Athletes Today

The world of college athletics was rocked Tuesday by a ruling from the 9-0 ruling by the United States Supreme Court. The rare unanimous decision was against the NCAA involving additional education compensation to student-athletes. After the SCOTUS ruling, there will not be a limit to what a university can...
Footballbigcountrypreps.com

COUNTDOWN TO TWO-A-DAYS: Cross Plains Buffaloes

Football is just around the corner, and we at BigCountryPreps.com are committed to bringing you the information you need to prepare for your favorite team’s season. We’ll be releasing our Big Country Preps Preseason Football Preview, the most comprehensive look at the upcoming Big Country football season anywhere, on Saturday, Aug. 14. But you won’t have to wait until then to sate your gridiron appetite.
NFLYardbarker

Roquan Smith Starts 2021 at an Elevated Level

It's Roquan Smith's defense now . The fourth-year inside linebacker last season broke from the pack with a handful of statistics, exceeding the production of top veteran inside linebackers around the NFL who received postseason accolades ahead of him. Now he's in a position to be the defensive leader as...
Footballbigcountrypreps.com

COUNTDOWN TO TWO-A-DAYS: Colorado City Wolves

Football is just around the corner, and we at BigCountryPreps.com are committed to bringing you the information you need to prepare for your favorite team’s season. We’ll be releasing our Big Country Preps Preseason Football Preview, the most comprehensive look at the upcoming Big Country football season anywhere, on Saturday, Aug. 14. But you won’t have to wait until then to sate your gridiron appetite.