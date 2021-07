In 76 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will finally line up on the gridiron and take on the Houston Texans and show just how much they improved this offseason. Considering the debuts of franchise quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence to first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer, the intrigue surrounding the Jaguars is undeniable. And the Jaguars have done their best to take advantage of that intrigue and momentum this offseason, shaping Meyer's first NFL roster into his image.