5 Best Steak Restaurants in Florida

Big, juicy steaks and hearty side dishes are the perfect combinations. With outstanding service and some of the finest steak cuts, Florida has some seriously great steakhouses. So whether you desire a sensational ribeye or a fancy filet mignon, our favorite steakhouses in Florida have you covered.

1. Bern's Steakhouse, Tampa, Florida

The entire menu at Bern's in Tampa is dedicated to steaks. Choosing a size, thickness, cut of meat, and temperature sets the stage for their expert chefs to take over. Be sure to visit the Dessert Room afterward for a sweet treat.

It's an experience like no other. In addition, it boasts one of the largest wine collections on earth and is known internationally for its desserts. All guests are welcome to tour the wine cellar and kitchen. Their guests enjoy a unique dining experience from 1956 until this very day. They serve cuts of prime steak cut to order, vegetables sourced from local farms, and caviar from 21 different sources. The Bern's Steak House experience takes you away from the ordinary and redefines the concept of a meal into an escapade.

Location: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Website: bernssteakhouse.com

Phone: (813) 251-2421

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 5pm–10pm,

Fri-Sat 5pm–11pm

2. Kres Chophouse, Orlando, Florida

It is no surprise that Krebs Chophouse has been named Orlando's "Best Steakhouse" by USA Today. The elegant atmosphere of this steakhouse will make you feel pampered since the cuts are house-aged, and the cocktail program is new and innovative. Just add a few sides to the table, and you're good to go!

Slick, modern, chic, and vintage-inspired, it's slick, slick, and red. The Kres Chophouse is unique on this list because it's within the downtown area, but it's much more than that. It offers quality dining. A stroll around Lake Eola increases romance and digestion while pairing well with live music at the Amway Center or dancing at a local nightclub. An impressive sampler entree that delights the palate at Kres - Bucatini pasta, asparagus, roast red peppers, and morel au poivre sauce - is the Elk & Filet Mixed Grill.

Location: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801

Website: https://www.kresrestaurant.com/

Phone: (407) 447-7950

Store Hours: Mon–Thu 11:30am–11pm, Fri 11:30am–12am, Sat 5pm–12am, Sun 5pm–10pm

3. Roadhouse Café, Fort Myers, Florida

The Roadhouse Café in Fort Myers offers a little entertainment while you dine. It is the perfect place for a date night with someone special since this steakhouse is paired with live jazz music. Of course, there's nothing better than steak au poivre and the New York strip!

Location: 15660 San Carlos Blvd # 280, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Website: roadhousecafefl.com

Phone:

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 5pm-9pm

4. 1200 Chophouse, St. Pete Beach, Florida

In-house-aged chops are cooked with an oven that heats up to 1,200 degrees to provide 1200 Chophouse with its name. Your taste buds will be delighted with the Twin Filet Minon Oscar. If you happen to be in St. Pete, make sure you stop by. Set along the intercoastal waterway, the property is a refurbished 1940's home.

Location: 5007 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Website: 1200chophouse.com

Phone: (727) 367-1300

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 5pm-10pm

5. Christner's Prime Steak and Lobster, Orlando, Florida

Christner's in West Orlando serves USDA prime beef and is the perfect place to celebrate! A freshly cut steak ensures flavor and freshness. In addition, you can pair your chop with one of over 4,500 wines on the menu.

With over 28 years of experience, Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster is a favorite in the Orlando community. The Christners have built a restaurant offering fine dining in an intimate, relaxed setting. Upon order, all meat is prepared fresh and is USDA Prime. Dress upscale to make your dining experience as enjoyable as possible.

Location: 729 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL 32810

Website: christnersprimesteakandlobster.com

Phone: (407) 645-4443

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 5pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 5pm-11pm

Sure, many other stores offer steaks across Florida, but for the absolute best steak in the state, nobody beats these top 5 picks.

