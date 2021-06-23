Parson "comfortable" with Missouri's COVID case rate being top in the nation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Missouri has the highest rate of COVID-19 positives in the country. The CDC says 78 out of 100,00 Missourians tested positive in the last week. That equals about 400 new confirmed cases every day, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state says, as of June 20th, there are 761 Missourians in the hospital with COVID-19. Two hundred and two of those people are in ICU, and 74 are on ventilators.