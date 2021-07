Going “no contact” after a breakup can be one of the best ways to heal from heartbreak, but also one of the most painful. You go from talking to your partner every day to zero communication, all in an effort to sit in your feelings and accept your new reality: Your relationship is over. It can be incredibly tough to go no contact, whether you decide to do it for a week or a year. But when you finally feel ready to establish a friendship, you might be faced with another challenge: deciding what to text your ex after no contact. Knowing how to text your ex in any situation is a slippery slope, but texts to send your ex after no contact should be more cautious than any other random, “Hey!”