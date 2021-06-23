Cancel
Benton County, WA

Benton County fire danger listed as high until further notice

By Julia Thatcher
KEPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON COUNTY, Wash. -- The Benton County Fire Marshal has listed the area as "high" for the fire danger forecast until further notice. This means wildfires are likely. A description by the Fire Marshal reads, "fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will be difficult to control under windy conditions. Control through direct attack may be difficult but possible and mop-up will be required. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring."

