OP tech company Foresite creates new executive role to drive growth

Amerant Bancorp hires Christine Esteve as executive VP and CMO. Esteve comes to Amerant from Carnival Cruise Line, where she served as VP of performance marketing. In her 28 years at Carnival, she managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing and eCommerce. In her new position, Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management. “Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said CEO and vice chairman Jerry Plush.