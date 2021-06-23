Cancel
Business

OP tech company Foresite creates new executive role to drive growth

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the heels of hiring a new CEO, Overland Park-based Foresite MSP Inc. has created a new executive role: senior vice president of operations. CEO Matt Gyde shares the details.

www.bizjournals.com
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
#Tech Company#Overland Park#Foresite Msp Inc
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
