Robbery Investigation
On Sunday June 20, 2021 at approximately 3:30 PM an unknown adult male entered the T-Mobile Store located within the Mercer Square Shopping Center at 73 Old Dublin Pike. The male took two new Iphone 12 cell phones and fled on foot towards Old Dublin Pike. Doylestown Township Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male suspect depicted in the photographs. If you can identify the suspect, please contact the police department at 215-348-4201 or submit a tip through Crimewatch. Tips may be made anonymously.bucks.crimewatchpa.com