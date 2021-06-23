Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doylestown, PA

Robbery Investigation

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

On Sunday June 20, 2021 at approximately 3:30 PM an unknown adult male entered the T-Mobile Store located within the Mercer Square Shopping Center at 73 Old Dublin Pike. The male took two new Iphone 12 cell phones and fled on foot towards Old Dublin Pike. Doylestown Township Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male suspect depicted in the photographs. If you can identify the suspect, please contact the police department at 215-348-4201 or submit a tip through Crimewatch. Tips may be made anonymously.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Dublin, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Dublin, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#The T Mobile Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy