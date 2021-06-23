Cancel
With ‘Mother Nature,’ Angelique Kidjo Passes The Torch To Young African Musicians

By Ari Shapiro, Noah Caldwell, Sarah Handel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2020, Angélique Kidjo took the stage at the Grammys to accept the award for Best World Music Album for Celia, a reinterpretation of songs by the Cuban “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz. Kidjo’s speech wasn’t about herself. “The new generations of artists coming from Africa [are] going to...

Angélique Kidjo’s musical vision places Africa at the center of her work. Born and raised in Benin, the polyglot singer/songwriter/storyteller was sourcing from the roots of African rhythms long before they came into vogue as international signifiers of taste and worldliness. On Mother Nature, Kidjo serves up a feast of the most sublime sounds found in the Black diaspora. Recording in France, she calls upon a virtual collective of artists from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mali, Zambia, and the U.S. to craft a dynamic, varied album that nods to the foundational sounds of Afrobeat, the spirituality of Zilin, and the role of the griot, while embracing the sounds of Banku and hip-hop. The end result is a project with shared memories, global reach, and a singular genesis that spans the continent’s artistic realms.
