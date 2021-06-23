7 best podcasts for a healthy mind and better mood

The Australian quartet Hiatus Kaiyote are hyper-professional players, prone to the type of musical indulgences most appreciated by audiences of tuition-paying jazz performance majors. Luckily, they also have a knack for breezy neo-soul that is as inviting as it is impressive. At the center of their sound is guitarist and R&B vocalist Nai Palm, and the success of Hiatus Kaiyote songs depends on the way her bandmates accompany her singular, heroic voice. At their best, particularly on stage, they accentuate her melodies with propulsive, inventive rhythms. But in the studio, they have struggled to sound equally compelling. The performances on Nai Palm’s 2017 solo debut, Needle Paw, only underlined this issue. With her accompaniment stripped to just acoustic guitar and vocals, she sounded freer.