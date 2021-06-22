Cancel
Correction to: Rare variant analysis of 4241 pulmonary arterial hypertension cases from an international consortium implicates FBLN2, PDGFD, and rare de novo variants in PAH

By Na Zhu, Emilia M. Swietlik, Carrie L. Welch, Michael W. Pauciulo, Jacob J. Hagen, Xueya Zhou, Yicheng Guo, Johannes Karten, Divya Pandya, Tobias Tilly, Katie A. Lutz, Jennifer M. Martin, Carmen M. Treacy, Erika B. Rosenzweig, Usha Krishnan, Anna W. Coleman, Claudia Gonzaga-Jauregui, Allan Lawrie, Richard C. Trembath, Martin R. Wilkins, Regeneron Genetics Center, PAH Biobank Enrolling Centers’ Investigators, Nicholas W. Morrell, Yufeng Shen, Stefan Gräf, William C. Nichols, Wendy K. Chung
BioMed Central
 16 days ago

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 106 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Genome Med 13, 80 (2021) It was highlighted that the original article [1] contained an error in the name of Claudia Gonzaga-Jauregui. It was incorrectly captured as Gonzaga-Juaregui. The original article has been updated. Reference. Zhu N,...

genomemedicine.biomedcentral.com
