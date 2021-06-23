Announcements – Meetings 6-23-21

Due to the COVID-19 protective guidelines set forth by federal, state, and local governments, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting for June on June 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. on a remote basis. The meeting will be held remotely, with public access to be provided online. HACP will provide a direct link to a livestream of the meeting, and instruction on how to make a public comment. Details will be made available on http://www.hacp.org, in advance of the meeting.