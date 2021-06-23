Gov. DeWine to announce pilot program to recruit Ohioans into law enforcement jobs

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today was joined by Senate Bill 21 sponsors and several stakeholders for a bill signing at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Senator Nickie Antonio and Senator Nathan Manning, requires the Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services to adopt guidelines for the assessment, triage, and transport of stroke patients to hospitals. The bill requires emergency service organizations to establish stroke protocols and provide training based on the board’s guidelines.