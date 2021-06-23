The Carr Report: How they created Little Africa (Black Wall Street)

On June 1, 2021, we recently recognized and honored the 100-year anniversary of what was billed as Tulsa’s Race Riot —now commonly referred to as the Tulsa Race Massacre. During this massacre, White mobs unleashed violence and destruction against Black people, Black-owned residential and business property, Black churches, Black schools, and ultimately Black wealth. It has been reported that over 300 people died, most of whom were Black. Over 1,000 people were injured. More than 1,000 homes and 300 businesses were destroyed. Also destroyed in this massacre were schools, churches, and hospitals. More than 10,000 people were left homeless.