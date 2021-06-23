Cancel
Kenya expects IMF review of its programme to be successful - Treasury

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

NAIROBI, June 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Treasury said on Wednesday that the review of its 38-month International Monetary Fund programme is about to be concluded and it expects it to be approved, finance minister Ukur Yatani said in a statement.

The outcome of the review is expected to be released soon after the IMF’s Executive Board meets on Wednesday, Kenya’s Treasury said. If approved, it could unlock $410 in funding to the East African country.

“We expect the review to be successful given the progress we have made towards the goals we had set for ourselves under the programme,” Yatani said.

The IMF and Kenyan authorities reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the first review of its 38-month extended fund facility and extended credit facility financed programme last month.

